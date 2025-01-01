Menu
<p>Truck is in nice shape but motor is running rough! likely needs timing chains. Selling as is $4,500+HST+LIC</p><p>ENGINE needs repair!</p><p>In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. <br />This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.<br />This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as <br />being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed<br />level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and <br />may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register <br />the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </p>

2011 Ford F-150

292,000 KM

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-150

FX4

12640968

2011 Ford F-150

FX4

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
292,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1ftfx1et0bfb74262

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 6040
  • Mileage 292,000 KM

Truck is in nice shape but motor is running rough! likely needs timing chains. Selling as is $4,500+HST+LIC

ENGINE needs repair!

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing>

2011 Ford F-150