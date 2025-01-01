$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,050KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EMXBFC23357
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 165,050 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
