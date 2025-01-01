Menu
Used 2011 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Waterloo, ON

2011 Ford F-150

165,050 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-150

XL

13138315

2011 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,050KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EMXBFC23357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 165,050 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2011 Ford F-150