Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

187,778 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1673103269
  2. 1673103269
  3. 1673103269
  4. 1673103269
  5. 1673103268
  6. 1673103268
  7. 1673103268
  8. 1673103269
  9. 1673103269
  10. 1673103269
  11. 1673103269
  12. 1673103269
  13. 1673103269
  14. 1673103269
  15. 1673103269
  16. 1673103269
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

187,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9460471
  • VIN: 1FTEX1CM6BFB34758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 187,778 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Auxiliary Audio Input
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

2009 Chevrolet Expre...
 167,332 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-250 XL 4X4
 227,260 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XL 4X4
 241,497 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory