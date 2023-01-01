2011 Ford F-250

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

9460432 VIN: 1FT7W2B66BEA00679

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 227,260 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

