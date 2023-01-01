$6,495+ tax & licensing
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Sherifali Motors Inc.
519-664-2944
2011 Ford Fiesta
4DR SDN S
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
162,199KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10475304
- VIN: 3fadp4aj9bm114886
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,199 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
