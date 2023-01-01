Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

162,199 KM

Details Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

4DR SDN S

2011 Ford Fiesta

4DR SDN S

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

162,199KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475304
  • VIN: 3fadp4aj9bm114886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,199 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Winter Tires
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

