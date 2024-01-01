$4,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Ford Fiesta
SE
2011 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,500KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3FADP4EJ3BM102856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2011 ford fiestasafety certified carfax is available
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ef4Z3fA+fr4IHfc3/gZx6GFj+OQsamK9#accident-damage-section
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ef4Z3fA+fr4IHfc3/gZx6GFj+OQsamK9#accident-damage-section
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Armo Auto Sales
2012 Ford Focus SE 73,500 KM SOLD
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 150,350 KM SOLD
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT 126,200 KM SOLD
Email Armo Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Call Dealer
519-589-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,900
+ taxes & licensing
Armo Auto Sales
519-589-4734
2011 Ford Fiesta