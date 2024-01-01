Menu
<div>2011 ford fiesta</div><div>safety certified </div><div>carfax is available </div><div><br></div><div>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ef4Z3fA+fr4IHfc3/gZx6GFj+OQsamK9#accident-damage-section<br></div>

2011 Ford Fiesta

157,500 KM

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
SE

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

  11. 1719237660
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
157,500KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ3BM102856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 ford fiestasafety certified carfax is available 
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ef4Z3fA+fr4IHfc3/gZx6GFj+OQsamK9#accident-damage-section

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

