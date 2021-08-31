2011 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8037016

8037016 Stock #: 7160

7160 VIN: 1ZVBP8EM2B5107925

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grabber Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 114,158 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

