Used 2011 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Waterloo, ON

2011 Ford Ranger

125,047 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

12804493

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,047KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTKR4EEXBPA13407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 125,047 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Ford Ranger