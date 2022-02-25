$11,900+ tax & licensing
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2011 Ford Ranger
2011 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" FX4 OFF ROAD
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
228,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8337912
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE4BPA38256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 228,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Certification INCLUDED in the price! Price is only plus HST& Licensing fees! NO HIDDEN FEES!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2