2011 Ford Ranger

228,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

4WD SuperCab 126" FX4 OFF ROAD

Location

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

228,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8337912
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE4BPA38256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 228,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification INCLUDED in the price! Price is only plus HST& Licensing fees! NO HIDDEN FEES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

