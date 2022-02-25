2011 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900 + taxes & licensing 2 2 8 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8337912

8337912 VIN: 1FTLR4FE4BPA38256

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 228,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

