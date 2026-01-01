Menu
NOT A MISPRINT, Yes, this sporty GMC Canyon has just 44,537 KMS documented on the Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report with excellent Service records. Features; Alloy wheels, fog lights, AM/FM Stereo with CD player, tilt steering wheel, power steering, power brakes, traction control, Bedliner with a Diamond plate box, hood deflector and much more.

2011 GMC Canyon

44,537 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
2011 GMC Canyon

SLE

2011 GMC Canyon

SLE

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,537KM
VIN 1GTE5NF91B8130531

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 44,537 KM

NOT A MISPRINT, Yes, this sporty GMC Canyon has just 44,537 KMS documented on the Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report with excellent Service records. Features; Alloy wheels, fog lights, AM/FM Stereo with CD player, tilt steering wheel, power steering, power brakes, traction control, Bedliner with a Diamond plate box, hood deflector and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
519-888-0800

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2011 GMC Canyon