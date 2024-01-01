$11,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V
2WD 5dr LX


Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500


Used
162,624KM
VIN 5J6RE3H31BL801301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,624 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Drive-by-wire throttle
2.4L DOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control system
Interior
Map Lights
Rear Window Defroster
Rear seat heater ducts
Remote fuel filler door release
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
(2) 12V pwr outlets
digital trip meter
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Door-pocket storage bins
Air conditioning w/air-filtration system
Average fuel consumption indicator
Conversation mirror w/sunglasses holder
Illuminated cargo compartment
Under seat storage bin
Upper & lower glove compartments
Retractable centre tray table
Maintenance Minder system -inc: washer level indicator
Exterior
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Black door handles
Front & rear splash guards
Black heated pwr mirrors
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Privacy-tinted glass
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Front/rear side curtain airbags
(3) rear 3-point seat belts
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
Front 3-point height adjustable seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
aux input jack
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers
Additional Features
17 ALLOY WHEELS
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
WMA/MP3 playback
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734




