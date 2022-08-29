Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

177,115 KM

Details

$13,490

+ tax & licensing
$13,490

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2011 Honda CR-V

LX

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H10180A
  • Mileage 177,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Advertised Price based on finance purchase - $1500 finance rebate applied. KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Honda CR-V delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Upper & lower glove compartments, Under seat storage bin. This Honda CR-V Features the Following Options Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Retractable centre tray table, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry system, Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, Rear intermittent wiper w/washer. See What the Experts Say! As reported by KBB.com: Few vehicles do as many things as well as the 2011 Honda CR-V. As practical as a backpack, this benchmark crossover is an easy, stylish one-size-fits-most car choice. Stop By Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Waterloo Honda, 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

