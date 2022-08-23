$10,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda Fit
DX-A
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8981767
- VIN: JHMGE8H38BC802468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Honda Fit DX-G
127,000km
*AUTOMATIC *
ONLY $10,995 plus HST and licensing!
CERTIFIED!
FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers
