2011 Honda Fit

0 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

DX-A

DX-A

Location

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8981767
  • VIN: JHMGE8H38BC802468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2011 Honda Fit DX-G

127,000km

*AUTOMATIC *

ONLY $10,995 plus HST and licensing!


CERTIFIED!

FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

