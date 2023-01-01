$6,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Accent
3dr HB Auto L Sport
Frank Gies Auto Sales
24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,810 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER ALERT. Affordable Accent hatchback with low kilometers. BASE CAR, NO AIR CONDITIONING, features; Alloy wheels, Sunroof, manual windows and door locks. Nothing to break down on you, cheap at the pumps, perfect A TO B car.
Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.
We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.
