2011 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 2 , 8 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9765259

9765259 Stock #: 7387

7387 VIN: KMHCN3BC3BU194408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 122,810 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 3dr HB Auto L Sport Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.