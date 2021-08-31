Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Monarch Auto Sales

519-591-1644

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS

2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS

Location

Monarch Auto Sales

35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6

519-591-1644

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7797393
  • VIN: KMHDC8AE4BU098572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

!!!!!! NO ACCIDENT!!!! 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring automatic with low kilometers only 79000km. The car is equipped with bluetooth, PW, PM, PS, heated seats, keyless entry, air condition, ABS brakes, 4CYL. and alloy wheels. This car includes a CARPROOF history report, and is guaranteed lien free. NO ADMIN FEES! Buy with Confidence. Applicable taxes and licensing extra. For more information contact us at 5195911644. To view the carfax history report please click here

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection

