+ taxes & licensing
519-591-1644
35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6
519-591-1644
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
!!!!!! NO ACCIDENT!!!! 2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring automatic with low kilometers only 79000km. The car is equipped with bluetooth, PW, PM, PS, heated seats, keyless entry, air condition, ABS brakes, 4CYL. and alloy wheels. This car includes a CARPROOF history report, and is guaranteed lien free. NO ADMIN FEES! Buy with Confidence. Applicable taxes and licensing extra. For more information contact us at 5195911644. To view the carfax history report please click here
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
35 Northfield Dr W, Waterloo, ON N2L 4E6