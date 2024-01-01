Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Dial A Tire Ontario<br />89 Bridgeport Road East<br />Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2<br />519-578-8473(TIRE)<br />www.dialatire.ca<br /><br />2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS<br /><br />BLUETOOTH/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF!<br /><br />CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!<br /><br />179,000km<br /><br />ONLY $7,995 plus HST and licensing!<br /><br /><br /><br />CERTIFIED!<br /><br />*THIS IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*<br /><br />VEHICLE OPTIONS:<br />Power steering<br />Power Windows<br />Bluetooth<br />Power locks<br />Tilt wheel<br />Air Conditioning<br />CD player<br />Airbag: driver<br />Key less entry<br />Airbag: passenger</p>

2011 Hyundai Sonata

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

  1. 1708969858
  2. 1708970161
  3. 1708970160
  4. 1708969860
  5. 1708969857
  6. 1708969858
  7. 1708969856
  8. 1708969858
  9. 1708969857
  10. 1708969857
  11. 1708969857
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC8BH040011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS

BLUETOOTH/HEATED SEATS/SUNROOF!

CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!

179,000km

ONLY $7,995 plus HST and licensing!



CERTIFIED!

*THIS IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Bluetooth
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dial A Tire

Used 2017 Ford Fusion Titanium for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Ford Fusion Titanium 169,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Hyundai Sonata GL 108,000 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Nissan Versa SL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Nissan Versa SL 147,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Email Dial A Tire

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Call Dealer

519-578-XXXX

(click to show)

519-578-8473

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Sonata