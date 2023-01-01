$7,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Sonata
LIMITED
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 5NPEC4AC1BH147561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca
2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited
**FULLY LOADED**
**NEW TIRES**
**Backup cam**
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Leather
Navigation
Reverse Cam
Bluetooth
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Sunroof
Alloys
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
