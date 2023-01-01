Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

208,000 KM

Details

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

2011 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

208,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9476817
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC1BH147561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited

**FULLY LOADED**

**NEW TIRES**

**Backup cam**

208,000km

ONLY $7,495 plus HST and licensing!



CERTIFIED!

*THIS IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Leather
Navigation
Reverse Cam
Bluetooth
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Sunroof
Alloys
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

