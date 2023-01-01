Menu
2011 Hyundai Sonata

150,000 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2011 Hyundai Sonata

2011 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

2011 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9566539
  VIN: 5NPEC4AC9BH282013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2011 Hyundai Sonata Limited

150,000km

ONLY $11,995 plus HST and licensing!


**CLEAN CARFAX! NO ACCIDENTS!**

LEATHER/SUNROOF/ALLOYS!

Financing available OAC!

CERTIFIED!

*THIS IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Bluetooth
Power locks
Leather
Tilt wheel
Sunroof
Alloys
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Proximity Key

Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

