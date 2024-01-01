Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2011 kia Sorento 3.5L AWD</div><div><br></div><div>safety certified</div><div>one owner</div><div>carfax is available </div>

2011 Kia Sorento

98,800 KM

Details Description Features

$8,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Kia Sorento

LX w/3rd Row

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Sorento

LX w/3rd Row

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

  1. 1720806967
  2. 1720806967
  3. 1720806967
  4. 1720806967
  5. 1720806967
  6. 1720806967
  7. 1720806967
  8. 1720806967
  9. 1720806967
  10. 1720806967
  11. 1720806967
  12. 1720806967
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,700

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKTDA29BG158244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 44
  • Mileage 98,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 kia Sorento 3.5L AWD
safety certifiedone ownercarfax is available 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Armo Auto Sales

Used 2011 Kia Sorento LX w/3rd Row for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Kia Sorento LX w/3rd Row 98,800 KM $8,700 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 158,800 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 166,850 KM SOLD

Email Armo Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-589-XXXX

(click to show)

519-589-4734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,700

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

Contact Seller
2011 Kia Sorento