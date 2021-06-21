Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

249,000 KM

Details

$3,495

+ tax & licensing
$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

249,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7496145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2011 Mazda 3

5 Speed Manual Transmission
249,000km


ONLY $3,495 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!

**NEW TIRES INSTALLED**


VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Alloy wheels
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

