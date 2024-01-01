Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Mitsubishi Lancer with Maintenance History! Equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

142,000 KM

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE Bluetooth | Cruise | AC | Power Group

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE Bluetooth | Cruise | AC | Power Group

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
142,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA32U2FU5BU605614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2406214
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mitsubishi Lancer with Maintenance History! Equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

CVT

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer