2011 Nissan Altima

116,747 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

4dr Sdn V6 CVT 3.5 SR

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,747KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8617625
  • Stock #: 142823
  • VIN: 1N4BL2AP8BC142823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 142823
  • Mileage 116,747 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

519-885-2500

