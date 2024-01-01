Menu
<p>Nissan Leaf Electric, <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1709157664499_007969560771529327 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>80kW AC synchronous electric motor</p><p>24 kWh lithium-ion battery</p><p>3.3 kW onboard charger</p><p>240V charge port</p><p>Single speed gearbox</p><p>Front wheel drive</p><p>Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs</p><p>Torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs</p><p>Front/rear stabilizer bar</p><p>Vehicle speed-sensitive electric pwr steering</p><p>Pwr vented disc brakes</p><p>Coasting regenerative braking system</p><p>Portable 120V trickle charge cable</p>

2011 Nissan Leaf

128,502 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Leaf

4dr HB

2011 Nissan Leaf

4dr HB

Canada Cars

79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,502KM
VIN JN1AZ0CP3BT003433

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 003433
  • Mileage 128,502 KM

Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs

Cargo Cover
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front map lamps
12V pwr outlet
Vehicle security system
Illuminated glove box
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
HomeLink universal transceiver
Chrome interior door handles
(4) front/rear assist grips
Carpeted Floor & Cargo Area

XM SATELLITE RADIO
(6) SPEAKERS
Voice Recognition
Fixed roof antenna

Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Front fog lights
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Chrome Exterior Door Handles
Tire Repair Kit

Child safety rear door locks
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Energy absorbing steering column
Steel side-door impact beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front side-impact airbags
Shift interlock
Rearview monitor
Electronic brake force distribution w/brake assist
Dual-stage front airbags w/occupant classification system
3-point ELR driver seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR front passenger seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR rear seat belts at all positions
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Energy Absorbing Front/rear Bumpers

Body-colored front/rear bumpers

16 ALLOY WHEELS
outside temp
Pwr vented disc brakes
3-spoke urethane tilt steering wheel
Height adjustable head restraints
Rear diffuser
USB Input
Front visor vanity mirrors
Ipod Input
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch auto up/down
Led Headlights
Center Console Storage
80kW AC synchronous electric motor
Single speed gearbox
Torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs
Aerodynamic under body cover
Photovoltaic solar panel spoiler
Tow hooks -inc: (1) front/(1) rear
UV reducing glass
Automatic temp control w/front microfilters
Digital meter cluster
Dual front cupholders in front center console
Dual front/rear bottle holders in door panels
Front door map pocket
Palm-shift drive selector
Remote charge door release
24 kWh lithium-ion battery
3.3 kW onboard charger
Portable 120V trickle charge cable
Vehicle speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
Adjustable front seat belt upper anchors
XM NAVTRAFFIC
start charging event
turn on HVAC system
drive time
4-way manual front passenger
Trip computer -inc: instant/average energy consumption
autonomy range
Nissan Connection telematics -inc: CARWINGS remote connection to monitor battery state of charge/charging status
Body-colored remote controlled pwr exterior mirrors
Front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver
60/40 fold-down rear bench seat -inc: height adjustable head restraints
Navigation system -inc: 7 LCD display
SDHC memory card slot
Passenger seat back map pockets
240V charge port
Coasting regenerative braking system
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA/CD-ROM playback -inc: aux input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

