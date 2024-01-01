$6,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Leaf
4dr HB
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 003433
- Mileage 128,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Nissan Leaf Electric, 80kW AC synchronous electric motor
24 kWh lithium-ion battery
3.3 kW onboard charger
240V charge port
Single speed gearbox
Front wheel drive
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
Torsion beam rear suspension -inc: coil springs
Front/rear stabilizer bar
Vehicle speed-sensitive electric pwr steering
Pwr vented disc brakes
"Coasting" regenerative braking system
Portable 120V trickle charge cable
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Safety
Trim
Additional Features
