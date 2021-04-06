Menu
2011 Nissan Quest

119,597 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

2011 Nissan Quest

2011 Nissan Quest

LE

2011 Nissan Quest

LE

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,597KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6863544
  • Stock #: 7051
  • VIN: JN8AE2KP9B9009276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 119,597 KM

Vehicle Description

ABSOLUTELY "LIKE NEW" Condition, you will not believe the condition of this van. One Owner with complete service records from Nissan. We acquired this beauty right from a Volvo Dealer. Top of the line LE fully loaded with heated, memory leather seats, dual sunroof, Navigation, rear camera, DVD with unopened head sets and remote, power lift gate, dual power sliding doors, rear sunshade and more. Set of Snow tires on Alloy wheels included.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

LE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start

