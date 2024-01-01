$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Xterra
SV Rockford Fosgate Sound | Bluetooth | Remote Start
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 71,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS! One Owner, Really clean Nissan Xterra thats been Dealer Serviced and Rustproofed Regularly! Equipped with Rockford Fosgate Premium Sound, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Alloys, Fog Lights, Cruise Control, Power Group.
Vehicle Features
