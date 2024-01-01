Menu
LOW KMS! One Owner, Really clean Nissan Xterra thats been Dealer Serviced and Rustproofed Regularly! Equipped with Rockford Fosgate Premium Sound, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Alloys, Fog Lights, Cruise Control, Power Group.

2011 Nissan Xterra

71,000 KM

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
71,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AN0NW6BC508943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS! One Owner, Really clean Nissan Xterra thats been Dealer Serviced and Rustproofed Regularly! Equipped with Rockford Fosgate Premium Sound, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Alloys, Fog Lights, Cruise Control, Power Group.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

