$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2011 Nissan Xterra
2011 Nissan Xterra
4WD 4DR AUTO SV
Location
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
174,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8617178
- Stock #: 501530
- VIN: 5N1AN0NW1BC501530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 501530
- Mileage 174,894 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Canada Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3