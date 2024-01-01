Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>BE READY FOR SUMMER !!! Beautiful Carrera S Cabriolet. Finished in Iconic Arctic Silver Metallic. Features include; 7-speed Porsche PDK Transmission, Sport Chrono Package plus, heated and ventilated seats, 19 Turbo II Wheels, Dynamic cornering lights, bluetooth Interface for mobile phone, Navigation, BOSE Sound, rear park assist, 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel in smooth leather, illuminated door sill guards, Porsche crest in headrests and much more.</p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, PLEASE CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING, CAR IS STORED OFFSITE, THANK YOU.</p><p> </p>

2011 Porsche 911

109,623 KM

Details Description Features

$74,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Porsche 911

2dr Cabriolet Carrera S

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Porsche 911

2dr Cabriolet Carrera S

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1718907154
  2. 1718907155
  3. 1718907155
  4. 1718907155
  5. 1718907154
  6. 1718907152
  7. 1718907155
  8. 1718907152
  9. 1718907152
  10. 1718907152
  11. 1718907148
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,623KM
VIN WP0CB2A91BS754306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,623 KM

Vehicle Description

BE READY FOR SUMMER !!! Beautiful Carrera S Cabriolet. Finished in Iconic Arctic Silver Metallic. Features include; 7-speed Porsche PDK Transmission, Sport Chrono Package plus, heated and ventilated seats, 19" Turbo II Wheels, Dynamic cornering lights, bluetooth Interface for mobile phone, Navigation, BOSE Sound, rear park assist, 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel in smooth leather, illuminated door sill guards, Porsche crest in headrests and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, PLEASE CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING, CAR IS STORED OFFSITE, THANK YOU.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Cabriolet Carrera S

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box 19,273 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN AUTO FWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN AUTO FWD 125,138 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Audi A4 Cabrio 3.2L quattro for sale in Waterloo, ON
2008 Audi A4 Cabrio 3.2L quattro 141,051 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$74,900

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2011 Porsche 911