$9,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Forester
5dr Wgn Auto 2.5X Limited
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 770460
- Mileage 185,461 KM
Vehicle Description
Perfect condition.
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl Subaru Boxer engine -inc: Active valve lift system, direct ignition system, iridium-tipped spark plugs
Electronic throttle control
4-speed direct control automatic transmission w/Sportshift, lock-up torque converter
Full-time all-wheel drive w/electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch
4-wheel independent suspension
MacPherson strut front suspension w/lower L-arms
Double wishbone rear suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Pwr front ventilated disc brakes w/dual-piston calipers/rear solid disc brakes
Stainless steel exhaust tip
