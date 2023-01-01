Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota RAV4

87,000 KM

Details Features

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

4x4 | LOW KMs | ONLY 87K | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota RAV4

4x4 | LOW KMs | ONLY 87K | CERTIFIED

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 9463564
  2. 9463564
  3. 9463564
  4. 9463564
Contact Seller

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9463564
  • Stock #: 2301001
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV2BW142157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2014 Honda Pilot EX-...
 112,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic SI
 109,000 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 91,000 KM
$26,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory