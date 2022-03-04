Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Sienna

257,001 KM

Details Description Features

$11,825

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,825

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Sienna

5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8547509
  2. 8547509
  3. 8547509
  4. 8547509
  5. 8547509
  6. 8547509
  7. 8547509
  8. 8547509
  9. 8547509
  10. 8547509
  11. 8547509
  12. 8547509
  13. 8547509
  14. 8547509
  15. 8547509
  16. 8547509
  17. 8547509
  18. 8547509
  19. 8547509
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$11,825

+ taxes & licensing

257,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8547509
  • Stock #: 125997
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC0BS125997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 257,001 KM

Vehicle Description

8 PASSENGER, PERFET FAMILY VAN

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 169,237 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic COU...
 171,102 KM
$13,895 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 173,079 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory