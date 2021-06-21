Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Venza

177,035 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Venza

2011 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 7502523
  2. 7502523
  3. 7502523
  4. 7502523
  5. 7502523
  6. 7502523
  7. 7502523
  8. 7502523
  9. 7502523
  10. 7502523
  11. 7502523
  12. 7502523
  13. 7502523
  14. 7502523
  15. 7502523
  16. 7502523
  17. 7502523
  18. 7502523
  19. 7502523
  20. 7502523
  21. 7502523
  22. 7502523
  23. 7502523
  24. 7502523
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,035KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7502523
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB8BU028763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,035 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Toyota Venza! Air conditioning, power windows, power seats, Bluetooth, CD player and much more!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 167,207 KM
$12,795 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 AWD ...
 168,210 KM
$9,825 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio
 132,409 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory