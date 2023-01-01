$16,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2011 Toyota Venza
2011 Toyota Venza
LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
110,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9778387
- Stock #: 2303095
- VIN: 4T3BA3BB2BU022098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Toyota Venza AWD! Equipped with Leather, Dual Sunroofs, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Dual Climate Control, Power Group, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Alloys, Fog lights.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Remote Entry
Additional Features
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2