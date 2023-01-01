Menu
2011 Toyota Venza

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2011 Toyota Venza

2011 Toyota Venza

LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

2011 Toyota Venza

LEATHER | SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9778387
  • Stock #: 2303095
  • VIN: 4T3BA3BB2BU022098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Toyota Venza AWD! Equipped with Leather, Dual Sunroofs, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Dual Climate Control, Power Group, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Alloys, Fog lights.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

