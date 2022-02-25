Menu
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

112,400 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,400KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8333331
  VIN: 3VW2K7AJ5BM079231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification INCLUDED in the price! Price is only plus HST& Licensing fees! NO HIDDEN FEES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

