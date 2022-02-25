$6,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
112,400KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8333331
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ5BM079231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Certification INCLUDED in the price! Price is only plus HST& Licensing fees! NO HIDDEN FEES!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2