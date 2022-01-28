Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Acura TL

65,500 KM

Details Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2012 Acura TL

2012 Acura TL

w/Elite Pkg AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Acura TL

w/Elite Pkg AWD

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

65,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8248506
  • VIN: 19UUA9F79CA803039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

2011 Ford Escape XLT
 149,900 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 155,100 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Yaris
 196,500 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory