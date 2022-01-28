$17,900+ tax & licensing
Mat's Auto Sales
519-745-5273
2012 Acura TL
w/Elite Pkg AWD
Location
Mat's Auto Sales
413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
519-745-5273
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
65,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8248506
- VIN: 19UUA9F79CA803039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
