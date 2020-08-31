Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW 1 Series

93,979 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2012 BMW 1 Series

2012 BMW 1 Series

128i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW 1 Series

128i

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1601478092
  2. 1601478092
  3. 1601478092
  4. 1601478092
  5. 1601478092
  6. 1601478087
  7. 1601478090
  8. 1601478089
  9. 1601478091
  10. 1601478090
  11. 1601478088
  12. 1601478087
  13. 1601478090
  14. 1601478089
  15. 1601478089
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,979KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5796264
  • Stock #: 6945
  • VIN: WBAUL7C54CVE87297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 6945
  • Mileage 93,979 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, Check out the colour combination on this Beautiful BMW Convertible. We acquired this New Car Trade-in from a Porsche Dealer. New All Season Michelin tires put on in 2019. New front and rear brakes just done (Approx $2,500 value there). Excellent condition throughout.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometer vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

2013 Acura MDX Elite...
 93,136 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2007 Volkswagen Eos ...
 96,658 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2005 Volkswagen New ...
 59,674 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory