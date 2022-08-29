Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

123,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9111646
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SC3C7345173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2012 Chevrolet Cruze  LT

123,000km

ONLY $9,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!

NEW TIRES! Remote Starter!

This vehicle is being sold by dealer**

FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Alloys
Remote Starter
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

