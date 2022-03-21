Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

170,054 KM

Details Features

$12,295

+ tax & licensing
Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Awd 4dr Ltz

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

Logo_AccidentFree

170,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8786504
  • Stock #: 6300977
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE50C6300977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6300977
  • Mileage 170,054 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

