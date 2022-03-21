$12,295+ tax & licensing
$12,295
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
Awd 4dr Ltz
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
170,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 6300977
- VIN: 2GNFLGE50C6300977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6300977
- Mileage 170,054 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3