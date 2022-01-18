Menu
2012 Chevrolet Malibu

9,352 KM

Details

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

9,352KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8147764
  • Stock #: 7181
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5EU2CF168453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7181
  • Mileage 9,352 KM

Vehicle Description

NOT A MISPRINT - MATURE ONE OWNER, LOCAL MALIBU LS WITH ONLY 9,352 KMS. Looks, smells and drives like a New One. We promised the Original Owner we would find a good home for her baby, she was very sentimental to have to part with her car. A very RARE opportunity, these cars do not come available often.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

LS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

