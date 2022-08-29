Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

217,527 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

2012 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SXT

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

217,527KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9095281
  • Stock #: C5969
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCGXCT145966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C5969
  • Mileage 217,527 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

