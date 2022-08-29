Menu
2012 Ford Escape

120,000 KM

Details Features

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

Limited V6 | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats

2012 Ford Escape

Limited V6 | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9182059
  • Stock #: 2207280
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG6CKC21053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2207280
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

