$13,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Ford F-150
FX4 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD
2012 Ford F-150
FX4 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
164,250KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1ET7CKE25984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 62
- Mileage 164,250 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tricity Auto
2013 Dodge Journey R/T AWD 176,164 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 Touring 175,642 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Armada SV AWD 127,950 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
Email Tricity Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-576-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
2012 Ford F-150