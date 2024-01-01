Menu
2012 Ford F-150

164,250 KM

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

2012 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

164,250KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1ET7CKE25984

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 62
  • Mileage 164,250 KM

Fog Lights

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Rear Defrost

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Dual Power Seats

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-XXXX

519-576-3421

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2012 Ford F-150