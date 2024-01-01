Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Ford F-150 XL 4X4 for sale in Waterloo, ON

2012 Ford F-150

188,465 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford F-150

XL 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford F-150

XL 4X4

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1719414868
  2. 1719414868
  3. 1719414868
  4. 1719414868
  5. 1719414868
  6. 1719414868
  7. 1719414868
  8. 1719414868
  9. 1719414868
  10. 1719414868
  11. 1719414868
  12. 1719414868
  13. 1719414868
  14. 1719414868
  15. 1719414868
  16. 1719414868
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,465KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EM4CFB88624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 188,465 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 114,063 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GX 153,066 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Honda Civic Si new set of tires with rims all service record available for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Honda Civic Si new set of tires with rims all service record available 249,010 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2012 Ford F-150