$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Ford F-150
XLT
2012 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1ftfw1et2ckd55830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice shape, low kms, selling cert $15,995+HST+LIC
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kraemer Automotive
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Call Dealer
519-888-XXXX(click to show)
519-888-9232
Alternate Numbers519-502-9232
2012 Ford F-150