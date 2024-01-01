Menu
<p>Nice shape, low kms, selling cert $15,995+HST+LIC</p>

2012 Ford F-150

135,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150

XLT

12050224

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1ftfw1et2ckd55830

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Nice shape, low kms, selling cert $15,995+HST+LIC

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232

519-502-9232
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2012 Ford F-150