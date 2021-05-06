Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

48,738 KM

Details Description Features

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

48,738KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7128052
  Stock #: U8539
  VIN: 1ZVBP8AM1C5262537

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # U8539
  • Mileage 48,738 KM

Vehicle Description

Price is + HST and Licensing Only.No Hidden Fees! No Accidents. Features include air conditioning, CD player, cruise control, power windows, power locks and so much more! 




Waterloo Honda has been providing the highest level of Customer Satisfaction in Sales, Service, Parts and Accessories for over 41 Years!




WHAT IS WATERLOO HONDA'S BUY SMART PROGRAM ?

With the purchase of this vehicle, you will receive the following key benefits at no additional cost:




BEST PRICE FIRST

Tired of negotiating? No problem! All Waterloo Honda BUY SMART vehicles feature a no hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed.




90 DAY NO SURPRISES

To ensure your satisfaction, we will repair defective brakes, bulbs and batteries on any BUY SMART vehicle for 3 months from the date of purchase - at no cost to you.




BRAKE PADS FOR LIFE

For as long as you own the vehicle and when regular service dictates, we will replace the brake pads with factory equipment - at no cost to you.




TIRE-GARD(R)

If a road hazard flattens one or more of your tires, simply return to Waterloo Honda to have your tires repaired or replaced - at no cost to you.




SECURE-GARD(R) THEFT PROTECTION

Receive up to $4,000 for 3 years from purchase if stolen and not recovered. Insurance deductible up to $2,500 is reimbursed if recovered and requires repairs.




RIDE GREEN CERTIFIED(R)

An eco-friendly program that provides over $190/year* by improving fuel efficiency and increased tire life.

(*ISO 14064-3 validated by the CSA)




EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

Every one of our Smart Vehicles includes a no-hassle 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.




SERVICE LOYALTY

Purchase 4 oil & filter changes, get your 5th free!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Driver Restriction Features

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

