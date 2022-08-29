Menu
Account
Sign In
2012 Ford Mustang

26,251 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

Conv V6 Premium

Location

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

26,251KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9107710
  • Stock #: 7312
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8EM9C5227299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kona Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 26,251 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, ONLY 26,251 KMS on this Mustang Convertible. Bright Kona Blue Exterior with Black heated leather seats. Bought and Serviced at Barrhaven Ford. Excellent opportunity to get a clean, low kms, well cared for Convertible that is sure to bring you lots of enjoyment.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometer vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

Convertible
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Soft Top

