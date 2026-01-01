2012 Ford Transit Connect

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW, ONLY 26,039 Original kilometers on this RARE Ford Small Cargo van with rear bench allowing for5 passenger seating.  The Azure Dynamics Transit Connect Electric is an all-electric van developed as a collaboration between Azure Dynamics and Ford Motor Company. According to Ford and Azure, the Transit Connect Electric has an all-electric range of up to 130 kms. Features; XLT trim level with keyless remote entry, power windows, power door locks, cruise control, AM/FM radio with CD player, tinted windows, rear back up sensors, dual side sliding doors and rear tail gate with double opening barn doors style.</p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates</p>

2012 Ford Transit Connect

26,039 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Ford Transit Connect

ELECTRIC

Watch This Vehicle
13497495

2012 Ford Transit Connect

ELECTRIC

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1769014942
  2. 1769014942
  3. 1769014942
  4. 1769014942
  5. 1769014942
  6. 1769014942
  7. 1769014942
  8. 1769014942
  9. 1769014942
  10. 1769014942
  11. 1769014942
  12. 1769014942
  13. 1769014943
  14. 1769014943
  15. 1769014943
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,039KM
VIN 537LS7D4XCT078152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 26,039 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, ONLY 26,039 Original kilometers on this RARE Ford Small Cargo van with rear bench allowing for5 passenger seating.  The Azure Dynamics Transit Connect Electric is an all-electric van developed as a collaboration between Azure Dynamics and Ford Motor Company. According to Ford and Azure, the Transit Connect Electric has an all-electric range of up to 130 kms. Features; XLT trim level with keyless remote entry, power windows, power door locks, cruise control, AM/FM radio with CD player, tinted windows, rear back up sensors, dual side sliding doors and rear tail gate with double opening barn doors style.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

Used 2012 Ford Transit Connect ELECTRIC for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Ford Transit Connect ELECTRIC 26,039 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 73,714 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Canyon SLE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 GMC Canyon SLE 44,537 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2012 Ford Transit Connect