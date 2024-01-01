Menu
RARE! Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Accord Coupe V6 Manual! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seat, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights.

2012 Honda Accord

147,000 KM

Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

EX-L V6 MANAUL | V6 | Leather | Sunroof | Navi

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

147,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCS2A82CA800516

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE! Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Accord Coupe V6 Manual! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seat, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-888-741-7487

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

