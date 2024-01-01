$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Accord
EX-L V6 MANAUL | V6 | Leather | Sunroof | Navi
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE! Great Condition, Accident Free Honda Accord Coupe V6 Manual! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Seat, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights.
Vehicle Features
Carimex
