$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Honda Civic
LX Bluetooth | Cruise | AC | Power Group
2012 Honda Civic
LX Bluetooth | Cruise | AC | Power Group
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFB2F45CH061095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner, Dealer Serviced Honda Civic! Equipped with Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Group.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Carimex
2014 Kia Forte 2.0L EX Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys 143,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT **New Arrival** 130,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent SE Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Alloys 80,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2012 Honda Civic