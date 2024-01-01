Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2012 Honda Civic </div><div> </div><div>safety certified </div><div> </div><div>carfax is available:</div><div> </div><div>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KGNrGyhNkbK6NBFHfr8eTheL/srQ8ioM</div>

2012 Honda Civic

109,500 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

  1. 1722702806
  2. 1722702806
  3. 1722702806
  4. 1722702806
  5. 1722702806
  6. 1722702806
  7. 1722702806
  8. 1722702806
  9. 1722702806
  10. 1722702806
  11. 1722702806
  12. 1722702806
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
109,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F55CH021012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Civic  safety certified  carfax is available: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KGNrGyhNkbK6NBFHfr8eTheL/srQ8ioM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Armo Auto Sales

Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 2008.5 4DR SDN AUTO GX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 2008.5 4DR SDN AUTO GX 86,761 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring 215,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto 98,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Armo Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-589-XXXX

(click to show)

519-589-4734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic