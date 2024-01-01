$9,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Honda Civic
EX
2012 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,500KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFB2F55CH021012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 109,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Civic safety certified carfax is available: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KGNrGyhNkbK6NBFHfr8eTheL/srQ8ioM
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Armo Auto Sales
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 2008.5 4DR SDN AUTO GX 86,761 KM SOLD
2015 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring 215,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto 98,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Email Armo Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Call Dealer
519-589-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Armo Auto Sales
519-589-4734
2012 Honda Civic