2012 Honda Civic

167,465 KM

$9,925

+ tax & licensing
$9,925

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto LX

2012 Honda Civic

Sdn 4dr Auto LX

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$9,925

+ taxes & licensing

167,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8236020
  • Stock #: 035448
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F43CH035448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 035448
  • Mileage 167,465 KM

Vehicle Description

GRAET SHAPE, RELIABLE, 1.8 LITRE GAS SAVER,AUTOMATIC,AIR CONDITIONER, GREAT PRICE

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

