2012 Honda Civic
Sdn 4dr Auto LX
Location
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
167,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8236020
- VIN: 2HGFB2F43CH035448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,465 KM
Vehicle Description
GRAET SHAPE, RELIABLE, 1.8 LITRE GAS SAVER,AUTOMATIC,AIR CONDITIONER, GREAT PRICE
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD
Canada Cars
81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3